Doncaster areas with highest Covid infections in the past week

The latest NHS figures show the number of cases recorded in the seven days to November 9 and how high the rate per 100,000 is.

There were 303,504 positive test results in the week to November 25, up 9.5% from the week before.

The case rate for Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, was 381.1 up from 348.2 the previous week.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 625 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 524 cases per 100,000.

London has the lowest rate, with 318 cases per 100,000.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Doncaster with the highest case rates right now.

In some areas, the number of cases recorded may have fallen from the previous week, however the infection rate is still higher in these areas than in other parts of Doncaster - and the national average.

Is your area on the list?

1. Sprotbrough For the seven days to November 20 this area had a case rate per 100,000 people of 1099.2 with a total of 83 cases, up by 40 ( 93 per cent) from the previous week.

2. Conisbrough North For the seven days to November 20 this area had a case rate per 100,000 people of 616.4 with a total of 30 cases, up by 14 ( 87.5 per cent) from the previous week.

3. Cusworth For the seven days to November 20 this area had a case rate per 100,000 people of 602.1 with a total of 36 cases, up by 4 ( 12.5per cent) from the previous week.

4. Rossington For the seven days to November 20 this area had a case rate per 100,000 people of 601.7 with a total of 36 cases, up by 18 ( 100 per cent) from the previous week.