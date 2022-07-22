Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 92 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 19 was up from 83 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 44.

Across England there were 13,837 people in hospital with Covid as of July 19, with 318 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators.

The figures also show that 78 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster in the week to July 17. This was down from 84 in the previous seven days.