Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 74 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 26 was down from 92 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 35% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 55.

Across England there were 12,113 people in hospital with Covid as of July 26, with 290 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 49 per cent in the last four weeks.

The figures also show that 75 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 24. This was down from 78 in the previous seven days.