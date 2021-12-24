Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 41 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 21 was down from 47 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 37 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 65.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 was down from 47

Across England there were 6,902 people in hospital with Covid as of December 21.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by ten per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by three per cent.

The figures also show that 36 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster in the week to December 19, down from 39 in the previous seven days.