Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 118 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 118 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 12:14 pm

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 18 was up from 116 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 41.

The number of beds occupied by Covid patients almost doubled

Across England there were 16,218 people in hospital with Covid as of January 18.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally more than doubled in the last four weeks, however the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 19 per cent.

The figures also show that 117 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 16.

This was down from 128 in the previous seven days.

