Covid infection rises in Doncaster with 232 new cases in the last 24 hours

A total of 44,727 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 29 (Wednesday), up from 44,495 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 14,300 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 11,703.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 35,059 over the period, to 7,771,294.

Covid cases continue to rise in Doncaster.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 890 people had died in the area by September 29 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on seven the previous week.

They were among 11,941 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.