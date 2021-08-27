Covid in Doncaster: areas where infections fell the most in the last week despite warnings of autumn wave

Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist from Imperial College London and former member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has predicted a “large wave” in Autumn after pupils begin mixing in schools.

Much of Doncaster is seeing a decrease in infection, however.

Analysis by NationalWorld’s data team shows Covid cases fell in 15 out of the city’s 39 neighbourhoods in the week to 20 August/22 August.

Here are the neighbourhoods where Covid cases fell the most in the seven days to 7 August.

Warmsworth, Braithwell & Stainton Warmsworth, Braithwell & Stainton in Doncaster has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 63 per cent, from 308.2 per 100,000 13 (August/15 August) to 113.6 per 100,000 to (Rate 20 Aug/22 Aug).

Armthorpe North Armthorpe North in Doncaster has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 41 per cent, from 432.8 per 100,000 13 (August/15 August) to 254.6 per 100,000 to (Rate 20 Aug/22 Aug).

Thorne Thorne in Doncaster has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 35 per cent, from 470 per 100,000 13 (August/15 August) to 301.5 per 100,000 to (Rate 20 Aug/22 Aug).

Bentley Rise Bentley Rise in Doncaster has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 33 per cent, from 445.5 per 100,000 13 (August/15 August) to 297 per 100,000 to (Rate 20 Aug/22 Aug).