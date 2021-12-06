Covid deaths in Doncaster increase by more than 100 per cent over a week

The UK Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dashboard was last updated on Sunday, 05 December 2021.

Figures show there were 0 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on 5 December 2021.

Howeever between 29 November 2021 and 5 December 2021, there have been seven deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows an increase of 133.3% compared to the previous seven days.

Nurses attend to a covid patient.

Cases in Doncaster

A confirmed case is someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

242 new people had a confirmed positive test result reported on 5 December 2021.

Between 29 November 2021 and 5 December 2021, 1,117 people had a confirmed positive test result. This shows an increase of 4.9% compared to the previous seven days.

Vaccinations in Doncaster

Vaccines are currently given in two doses, at least 21 days apart.

229,622 people had been given a first dose by the end of 4 December 2021.

210,319 people had been given a second dose by the end of 4 December 2021.

Healthcare in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Some people with coronavirus have to go into hospital.

Nine people with coronavirus went into hospital on 28 November 2021.

Between 22 November 2021 and 28 November 2021, 55 went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows an increase of 1.9% compared to the previous seven days.

There were 73 patients in hospital with coronavirus on 30 November 2021.

Some people in the hospital need to use a special device called a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

There were 14 coronavirus patients in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on 30 November 2021.

Testing in Yorkshire and The Humber

Testing is where do a test to see who has coronavirus. Some people are tested more than once.

There were 343 tests reported on 1 December 2021. This shows an increase of 5.9% compared to the previous 7 days.