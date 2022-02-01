Covid deaths in Doncaster increase by 50 per cent over previous week

The figures for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust show there were were 0 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on 31 January 2022.

However between 25 January 2022 and 31 January 2022, there have been 18 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows an increase of 50.0% compared to the previous 7 days.

Key statistics presented on the UK Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dashboard revealed 11 people with coronavirus went into hospital on 23 January 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 17 January 2022 and 23 January 2022, 99 went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows a decrease of -15.4% compared to the previous 7 days.

There were 108 patients in hospital with coronavirus on 25 January 2022.

Some people in the hospital need to use a special device called a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

There was one coronavirus patient in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on 25 January 2022.

There were 4,482 tests reported on 30 January 2022. This shows a decrease of -1.9% compared to the previous 7 days.

Between 24 January 2022 and 30 January 2022, there have been 39,152 tests.

Cases in Doncaster

A confirmed case is someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

5,687 new people had a confirmed positive test result reported on 31 January 2022.