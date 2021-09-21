Covid-19 cases are rising in Doncaster with a big spike over the weekend

A total of 42,651 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Monday, September 20, up from 42,067 on Friday, September 17.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 13,636 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 11,272.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 94,147 over the period, to 7,465,448.

There has been a rise in cases over the weekend.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 883 people had died in the area by Monday, September 20 - which was unchanged from Friday, September 17.

It means there have been 11 deaths in the past week, which is an increase of five in the previous week.

They were among 11,821 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 203,646 people had received both jabs by Sunday, September 19 - 76 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at a local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

