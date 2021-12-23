The dedicated Door-2-Door services aim to help people across the county who may find it difficult to get out to get a jab.Director of Public Transport Operations at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), Tim Taylor, said: “We believe that everyone has the right to travel and access facilities and opportunities in South Yorkshire. No one should miss the chance to have a Covid-19 vaccine or booster because they can’t get to their appointment or vaccination site. Community Transport provides a vital service for people that find it difficult or impossible to use public transport. We are providing free return journeys to remove travel barriers for those people, to help them get a jab and to help South Yorkshire’s vaccination effort.”Passengers can register to use the Community Transport services with their local provider in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham or Sheffield. Services use fully accessible vehicles and can collect passengers directly from their homes.