Army drafted in as hundreds rush for booster in Doncaster - here's how to get yours

Queues have built up at drop-in clincics across town in recent days – but health chiefs say there is still plenty of capacity for people to get their vaccine.

Soliders have been drafted in to help at the clinic at Lakeside Village where a health spokesman said: “There’s plenty of capacity at Lakeside Village today for Covid vaccinations and the army is helping us out.”

These are the details of drop-in Covid vaccination clinics taking place across Doncaster

These clinics offer first and second doses (there must be at least an eight-week gap between these two doses).

Please note for booster vaccinations – you can book this online through the NHS National Booking System (where you may not get an appointment near home); you can wait for your GP surgery to invite you when you become eligible; or you can attend a walk-in clinic.

From Wednesday 15 December 2021, everyone aged 18 and over can book an appointment for a booster – as long as there’s a minimum of three months since having the second one.

If you attend a walk-in clinic in Doncaster asking for a booster without an appointment, please be aware you must prove your eligibility; you may have to wait until other booked patients have been seen; and getting it on the day may be subject to vaccine availability. You may also be turned away if you had your second dose less than 3 months ago.

A spokesman said: “Our walk-ins are normally very popular and very busy, especially now that all people aged 18 and over can book a booster from this week.

"Please be patient, understanding and respectful of everything our staff are trying to do.

"They are working long hours vaccinating several hundred people and they deserve breaks and they deserve to be treated with kindness. Wherever possible staff at the walk-ins will give you an idea of how long you may have to wait.”

Please wear a face covering at walk-ins.

Thursday 16th December

Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Road, Denaby Main, Mexborough, S64 0LB9.30am to 5.30pm (Pfizer)

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ8.30am to 12.45pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)1.15pm to 5.30pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF8.00am to 3.30pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)

Stainforth Long Toft Sports Hall, 29 Church Rd, Doncaster DN7 5AE9.30 to 3.pm (Pfizer)

Friday 17 December

Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Road, Denaby Main, Mexborough, S64 0LB8:30am – 5:00pm (Pfizer)

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ8.30am to 12.45pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)1.15pm to 5.30pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF12.00pm to 7.30pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)

Stainforth Long Toft Sports Hall, 29 Church Rd, Doncaster DN7 5AE9.30 to 3.pm (Moderna)

Saturday 18 December

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ8.30am to 12.45pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)1.15pm to 5.30pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF8:00am to 3.30pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)

Sunday 19 December

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ8.30am to 12.45pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)1.15pm to 5.30pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF8.00am to 3.30pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)

Week commencing 20 December 2021

(please note any clinic lunchtime closures)

Monday 20 December

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF8.00am to 3.30pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)

Tuesday 21 December

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF8.00am to 3.30pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)

Wednesday 22 December

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF8.00am to 3.30pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)

Thursday 23 December

Stainforth Long Toft Sports Hall, 29 Church Rd, Doncaster DN7 5AE9.30am to 3.00pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF8.00am to 3.30pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)

As long as you are resident in Doncaster you will be able to get a vaccination on a first come, first served basis.