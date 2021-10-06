Another person dies with Covid-19 in Doncaster as cases continue to rise

The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 170 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 46,002 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 5 (Tuesday), up from 45,832 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 14,707 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 11,990.

Hospital staff transport a covid patient.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 33,049 over the period, to 7,967,985.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 894 people had died in the area by October 5 (Tuesday) – up from 893 on Monday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on six the previous week.

They were among 12,013 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

The national total number of deaths reported today may include a number which were unreported yesterday due to a delay from one data source.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.