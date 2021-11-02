Another Covid-19 death in Doncaster as cases increase by 502

A total of 51,781 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 1 (Monday), up from 51,279 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 16,555 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 13,674.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 118,075 over the period, to 9,097,311.

Covid nurses.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 913 people had died in the area by November 1 (Monday) – up from 912 on Friday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on eight the previous week.

However, data was not received from NHS England on Monday so the number of deaths in England was lower than expected.

They were among 12,385 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.