A total of 95,248 cases had been confirmed in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 22 (Tuesday), up from 95,164 on Monday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Doncaster, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 30,452 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 28,149.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 1,055 people had died in the area by February 22 (Tuesday) – up from 1,054 on Monday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on eight the previous week.

They were among 14,291 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three in five people in Doncaster have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 171,599 people had received a booster or third dose by February 21 (Monday) – 61 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 218,535 people (77 per cent) had received two jabs by that date.