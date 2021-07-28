70% of Doncaster adults double jabbed against COVID-19

Almost 212,900 people have had a first jab with over 184,000 having had their second meaning they have the best protection available from the serious risks of complications from coronavirus.

The 70 per cent milestone has been hit as people aged 17 years and nine months are now eligible to come forward for vaccinations in preparation for students heading to university in September.

Anthony Fitzgerald, Director of Strategy & Deliver at NHS Doncaster CCG said: “I’m delighted to announce that over 70 per cent of adults are double jabbed against COVID-19 in Doncaster. Thank you to everyone who has come forward and to staff and volunteers who have helped hit this milestone. This is a fantastic achievement with vaccines greatly reducing COVID-19 complications and reducing hospital admissions.”

Work has been taking place across the borough to help increase uptake of vaccinations in infection hotspots and targeted communities with pop-up clinics taking place in local faith venues and community centres. Vaccination teams have also been working closely with pubic health colleagues to arrange clinics at workplaces across Doncaster to ensure as many people as possible can get a jab.

Anthony said: “I can’t thank the Doncaster community enough for all of the support they’ve given to the vaccination programme. From local faith leaders and warehouse bosses, to schools and retail outlets, we’ve been inundated with offers of support to help roll out the programme; it’s great to see everyone coming together to help get Doncaster vaccinated and protected against the life threatening complications that COVID-19 can bring.”

As local infection rates hit an all-time high, vaccinations are proving to work with hospital admissions remaining steady with less patients needing care than at the peak of the January wave.

Mr Fitzgerald added: “What we are seeing with hospital admissions is that those admitted and very poorly are often young people who haven’t been fully vaccinated yet which is why it’s really important for everyone, including those under 30years old, to come and get both doses of the vaccine. Don’t be complacent and think you don’t need a jab just because you are young or you have had COVID-19 already – this virus does not discriminate – you need to be vaccinated to protect your health. My advice would be to anyone who is turning 18 in the next three months, especially anyone going to university, to take the opportunity to get jabbed now so you are protected and enjoy freshers week.”

It is now easier than ever to get a COVID-19 vaccination with most clinics running drop-in sessions for people to grab a jab without needing to book an appointment. The drop-in sessions aim to help ensure everyone can get vaccinated at times to suit with the offer of late night and weekend clinics.

A full list of vaccination drop-in clinics can be found on the NHS Doncaster CCG website.