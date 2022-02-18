70 coronavirus patients being treated in Doncaster's hopsitals, new figures reveal

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 15 was down from 80 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at DBTH occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 41% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 118.

Across England there were 10,019 people in hospital with Covid as of February 15, with 323 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 38% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.