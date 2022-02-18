70 coronavirus patients being treated in Doncaster's hopsitals, new figures reveal
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 70 coronavirus patients in hospital as of last week, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 15 was down from 80 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at DBTH occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 41% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 118.
Across England there were 10,019 people in hospital with Covid as of February 15, with 323 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 38% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.
The figures also show that 52 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 13. This was down from 71 in the previous seven days.