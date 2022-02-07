632 further coronavirus cases in Doncaster over the weekend
The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 632 over the weekend, official figures show.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:54 pm
A total of 93,321 cases had been confirmed in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 7 (Monday), up from 92,689 on Friday.
The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 29,836 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 27,111.
Read More
Read MoreCases of Omicron reinfections are on the rise in Doncaster this week but overall...
There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.
The dashboard shows 1,044 people in total in Doncaster.