610 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Doncaster

A total of 78,744 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 14 (Friday), up from 78,134 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 25,175 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 22,576.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster

The dashboard shows 995 people had died in the area by January 14 (Friday) – up from 994 on Thursday.

It means there have been 10 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on nine the previous week.

They were among 13,403 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of the vaccine.