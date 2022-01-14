610 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Doncaster
The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 610 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.
A total of 78,744 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 14 (Friday), up from 78,134 on Thursday.
The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 25,175 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 22,576.
There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.
The dashboard shows 995 people had died in the area by January 14 (Friday) – up from 994 on Thursday.
It means there have been 10 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on nine the previous week.
They were among 13,403 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of the vaccine.