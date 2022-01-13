483 further coronavirus cases and four more deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 78,134 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the coronavirus daily dashboard was updated today.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 24,980 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 22,423.

There were also four more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dashboard shows 994 people had died in the area by January 13 – up from 990 on Wednesday

The dashboard shows 994 people had died in the area by January 13 (Thursday) – up from 990 on Wednesday.

It means there have been 12 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on eight the previous week.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.