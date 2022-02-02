A total of 91,714 cases had been confirmed when the coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday, up from 91,283 on Monday.

Rate of infection now stands at 29,322 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 26,435.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in Doncaster is far higher than the England average

The UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases. If one person tests positive more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.