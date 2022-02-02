431 further coronavirus cases in Doncaster in the last 24 hours
The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 431 in the last 24 hours.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 8:00 am
A total of 91,714 cases had been confirmed when the coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday, up from 91,283 on Monday.
Rate of infection now stands at 29,322 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 26,435.
The UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases. If one person tests positive more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.