431 further coronavirus cases in Doncaster in the last 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 431 in the last 24 hours.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 8:00 am

A total of 91,714 cases had been confirmed when the coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday, up from 91,283 on Monday.

Rate of infection now stands at 29,322 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 26,435.

Read More

Read More
Almost 100,000 coronavirus infections identified in Doncaster so far

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The rate of infection in Doncaster is far higher than the England average

The UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases. If one person tests positive more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterLiam HodenEngland