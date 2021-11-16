410 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Doncaster

A patient is tested for Covid-19.

A total of 53,919 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 15 (Monday), up from 53,509 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 17,238 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 14,403.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 113,067 over the period, to 9,600,369.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 934 people had died in the area by November 15 (Monday) – up from 932 on Friday.

It means there have been 11 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on 10 the previous week.

They were among 12,638 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 208,532 people had received both jabs by November 14 (Sunday) – 74% of those aged 12 and over