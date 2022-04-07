36 more Covid-19 deaths recorded in 24 hours in Doncaster

There were 36 more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 12:16 pm

The dashboard shows 1,109 people had died in the area by April 6 (Wednesday) – up from 1,073 on Tuesday.

They were among 14,951 deaths recorded across Yorkshire.

The most recent figures are alarming

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Due to a processing error, 2,714 people who died in 2022 across England were added retrospectively to the dashboard on April 6.

