275 more coronavirus cases in Doncaster in 24 hours

A total of 43,126 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 22 (Wednesday), up from 42,851 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 13,788 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 11,362.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 33,560 over the period, to 7,530,103.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 275 in the last 24 hours.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 884 people had died in the area by September 22 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been seven deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,861 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 203,840 people had received both jabs by September 21 (Tuesday) – 76% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.