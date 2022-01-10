2,591 further coronavirus cases in Doncaster

A total of 75,893 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 10 (Monday), up from 73,302 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 24,264 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 21,875.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 424,086 over the period, to 14,617,314.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 985 people had died in the area by January 10 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been nine deaths in the past week, which is an increase on four the previous week.

They were among 13,272 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 214,581 people had received both jabs by January 9 (Sunday) – 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.