257 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 40,512 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 8 (Wednesday), up from 40,255 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 12,952 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 10,792.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 38,486 over the period, to 7,094,592.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 870 people had died in the area by September 8 (Wednesday) – up from 868 on Tuesday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on three the previous week.

They were among 11,669 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 200,932 people had received both jabs by September 7 (Tuesday) – 75 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.