249 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 46,251 people had been confirmed for testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Wednesday, October 6, up from 46,002 on Tuesday, October 5.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 14,787 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 12,047.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 38,675 over the period, to 8,006,660.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24 hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 896 people had died in the area by October 6, up from 894 on October 5.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 12,021 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Vaccination uptake for the UK has been suspended to allow developers to work on a solution to include 12 to 15 year olds.

