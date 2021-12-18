234 further coronavirus cases in Doncaster

A total of 59,328 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 17 (Friday), up from 59,094 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 18,968 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 16,805.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 92,503 over the period, to 11,190,354.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These were the latest figures on Friday

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 965 people had died in the area by December 17 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on nine the previous week.

They were among 13,040 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.