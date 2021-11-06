171 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 52,443 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 5 (Friday), up from 52,272 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 16,767 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 13,885.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 33,697 over the period, to 9,241,916.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 920 people had died in the area by November 5 (Friday) – up from 918 on Thursday.

It means there have been eight deaths in the past week, which is an increase on six the previous week.