155 further coronavirus cases in Doncaster
The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 155 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.
A total of 40,667 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 9 (Thursday), up from 40,512 on Wednesday.
The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 13,002 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 10,839.
Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 37,480 over the period, to 7,132,072.
However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.
The dashboard shows 870 people had died in the area by September 9 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.
It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.
They were among 11,681 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The latest figures show 201,130 people had received both jabs by September 8 (Wednesday) – 75 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.