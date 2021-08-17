A total of 36,352 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 17 (Tuesday), up from 36,212 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 11,622 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 9,763.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 26,628 over the period, to 6,322,241.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 11,622 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 9,763

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 858 people had died in the area by August 17 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,378 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and the Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 191,537 people had received both jabs by August 16 (Monday) – 73 per cent of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.