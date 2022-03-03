135 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 96,022 cases had been confirmed in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 3 (Thursday), up from 95,887 on Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Doncaster, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 30,699 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 28,560.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 45,375 over the period, to 19,074,696.

The latest figures

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 1,061 people had died in the area by March 3 (Thursday) – up from 1,058 on Wednesday.