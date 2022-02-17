127 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Doncaster

A total of 94,682 cases had been confirmed in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 16 (Wednesday), up from 94,555 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Doncaster, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 30,271 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 27,811.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 1,052 people had died in the area by February 16 (Wednesday) – up from 1,051 on Tuesday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on eight the previous week.

They were among 14,229 deaths recorded across Yorkshire.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.