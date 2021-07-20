A total of 30,761 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 19, up from 29,535 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 9,863 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 8,474.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 141,106 over the period, to 5,473,477.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 845 people had died in the area by July 19 – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,082 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower than as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that two-thirds of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 178,465 people had received both jabs by July 18 – 68 per cent of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.