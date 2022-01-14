116 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Doncaster
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 116 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 11 was down from 124 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 47.
Across England there were 16,939 people in hospital with Covid as of January 11.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally more than doubled in the last four weeks, however the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 14%.
The figures also show that 128 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 9. This was up from 121 in the previous seven days.