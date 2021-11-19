10 covid patients still in critical care as Doncaster hospitals "very busy"

Covid patients are still keeping Doncaster hospitals busy with 10 in critical condition.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said COVID-19 positive rates at the hospital has remained fairly consistent throughout the past few weeks, but hospitals remain very busy.

At Doncaster Royal Infirmary there are 40 positive patients and 14 at Bassetlaw.

The age range of all patients who have tested positive range from 21 to 101.

A spokesman for the Trust said: “Of these, 10 require critical care, and colleagues continue to work tirelessly for them and we wish them all a speedy recovery.

"Please, if you're out and about, stay safe and sensible, wash your hands regularly and please think about getting your first, second or booster dose of the vaccine - it really does make a difference.

“Patients who have a pre-planned appointment or procedure, and you or a household member tests positive for COVID-19 beforehand, please look to rearrange this date at your earliest convenience.

“This policy is in place to ensure, as best as we can, the safety of patients staying with us, and minimising the carriage of coronavirus into our hospitals. We want to thank our communities in advance for your understanding and compliance.

“If you need urgent and emergency care, attend as normal.”

