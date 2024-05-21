Consultant Podiatric Surgeon elected to Council of Royal College of Podiatry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Tony Wilkinson, Lead Consultant Podiatric Surgeon at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), has been elected to the Council of the Royal College of Podiatry.

The Royal College of Podiatry, representing registered chiropodists and podiatrists in the United Kingdom, has chosen Mr Wilkinson for a three-year term on its Council.

Sitting on the Board of Directors, he will contribute to strategic planning, advocate for diversity and inclusion, and encourage membership engagement within the podiatric profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 25 years of experience in podiatry, Mr Wilkinson’s expertise and skill has benefited countless patients, conducting over 15,000 surgical procedures during his career to-date.

Mr Tony Wilkinson, Lead Consultant Podiatric Surgeon at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (

After gaining his fellowship in Podiatric Surgery in 1997, Tony continued his training as a Specialty Registrar in Podiatric Surgery before being appointed as a Consultant Podiatric Surgeon in 2002.

No stranger to a leadership role in the podiatry community, Tony was later elected Dean of the Faculty of Podiatric Surgery in 2009, a post which he held for three years. During this time, he was responsible for leading the strategic development of the profession on behalf of the College of Podiatry.

With a strong passion for continual development, Tony has built a solid reputation for clinical excellence and is committed to providing the best care possible at DBTH as Clinical Head of Podiatric Surgery. In his role at the Trust, the Podiatric Surgeon conducts both elective surgeries and conservative treatments (non-surgical) to the foot and ankle including injection therapy and diagnostic ultrasounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wilkinson also lends his skill to other departments in the Trust, supporting colleagues in the diabetic foot protection team by performing provide limb salvage surgery for diabetic patients.

In 2019, Tony was awarded Fellowship of the Faculty of Podiatric medicine within the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow for outstanding contributions to the profession.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Wilkinson said: “I am delighted to be elected by my peers to sit as a council member. I have passion for driving the profession delivering high standards of advanced practice for all. I’m looking forward to working with stakeholders to secure the future of Podiatry.”