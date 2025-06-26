Completion of first-of-its-kind NHS stroke rehabilitation facility, offering cutting-edge therapy for patients

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is proud to announce the completion of a pioneering, state-of-the-art Stroke rehabilitation facility - a first of its kind within the NHS.

The facility, known as ‘The Phoenix Therapy Suite’, is located within the Fred and Ann Green Rehabilitation Centre, and will further complement the existing support at Montagu Hospital.

Its addition to the Stroke Rehabilitation service sets it apart as a centre of excellence within the region, offering patients a wider range of therapeutic options to enhance physical and cognitive recovery.

The name for the therapy suite was inspired by a metaphor of a brain recovering from a stroke - a phoenix 'rising from the ashes'.

Inside the suite.

The ability of the brain to adapt by forging new connections is known as neuroplasticity. Following a stroke, or other acquired brain injury, brains can ‘rewire' themselves by forming new neural pathways to support restoration and recovery.

Equipped with the latest in stroke therapy technology, the gymnasium hosts seven different ‘robotic’ devices, which will serve as ‘therapy multipliers,’ enabling patients to engage in highly focused, intensive therapy sessions under the guidance of expert clinicians.

Among the equipment is a state-of-the-art robotic gait trainer, as well as devices focused on improving upper and lower limb mobility and balance. Many of these systems incorporate gaming elements, helping to motivate and engage patients throughout their journey of recovery.

This facility represents a significant step forward in the care available to local stroke patients – whether they are recovering from a recent stroke or receiving longer-term support. For the first time within the NHS, this level of specialist, technology-supported rehabilitation will be made available to patients previously only found in private healthcare settings.

Dr Peter Anderton, Consultant in Stroke Rehabilitation, with members of the Stroke Rehabilitation service.

Dr Peter Anderton, Consultant for the Stroke Rehabilitation Service, said: “This facility has the potential to change lives. It will allow our patients, whether newly recovering or managing longer-term stroke impacts, access to cutting-edge rehabilitation that is usually only available privately. It’s a major step forward for our community, ensuring care is accessible and equitable, and it puts Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals at the forefront of NHS Stroke rehabilitation.”

This new addition to the Stroke Rehabilitation service is just one of the many ways DBTH is addressing health inequalities, by creating specialist, localised services that meet the needs of communities who may otherwise face barriers to accessing care and support.

Dr Kelly MacKenzie, Consultant in Public Health at DBTH, said: “This investment is a clear example of how using the latest in therapy technology will improve outcomes for patients that would not otherwise have access to this type of treatment. This helps us to deliver our ambition to ensure that no one is left behind when it comes to accessing care.”

The purchase of new gym equipment was made possible thanks to generous funding from the Fred and Ann Green Legacy, along with support from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity.

Looking ahead, there are exciting plans to further enhance the rehabilitation experience with the creation of a dedicated garden space.

Donations are currently being sought to help bring these plans to life. The project will see the transformation of an existing courtyard into a tranquil garden area, directly connected to the gym. This new space will include a peaceful garden room and harmonious planting, providing a calm and restorative environment where patients can relax and reflect after their therapy sessions, and engage in therapeutic gardening activities.

Dr Peter Anderton said: “There is a now considerable body of scientific evidence supporting the positive impacts on health and wellbeing of spending time in green spaces, and we intend to harness these benefits for our patients. This garden space will make the challenges of a prolonged hospital stay away from family and friends a little easier to navigate.”

Anyone wishing to support the project is encouraged to contact the DBTH Charity by calling 01302 648282 or emailing [email protected]