Column: Giving something back to say thank you

Layla Young and her family, Layla is hosting her first MacMillan Coffee Morning

Macmillan’s Coffee Morning raises millions for the ever-growing number of people affected by cancer, the fantastic people of Doncaster raised £87,566 last year from 348 coffee mornings.

Macmillan is not government funded, so without the public’s generous help, we simply can’t provide the services that are needed here like our Macmillan Information and Support Pod at Doncaster Hospital, our Macmillan Chemotherapy team and our numerous Macmillan professionals working in the town.

Around 200,000 every year host coffee mornings in their workplaces, schools and homes across the country, people like Layla Young.

Layla, who lives in Stainton, is hosting her first coffee morning in memory of her father in law who passed away very suddenly last year following a diagnosis of bowel cancer.

She said: “The Macmillan team were absolutely fantastic with my father in law and our family. We felt so much love and warmth. They seemed to just appear at the right time and stayed with us until my father in law passed away. As I get older cancer seems to be everywhere, no one is unaffected. I wanted to host a Macmillan Coffee Morning as my way of giving back and saying thank you to the support Macmillan gave my family.”

Layla, is being supported by local businesses in Doncaster who are donating fantastic raffle prizes, it’s great to see the whole community getting behind her.

Macmillan is here to help everyone with cancer live life as fully as they can, providing physical, financial and emotional support, but demand for Macmillan’s services is constantly growing and it needs your help to support the growing number of people living with cancer across the UK Macmillan’s Coffee Morning takes place on Friday September 27 (but people can host whenever they want) and people will be making a difference however they get involved.