Children's mental health service relocates to Doncaster hospital site

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) asked patients and young people from Doncaster schools to choose a name from a number of options and Crystal Building was their top choice.

Leana Gater, from RDaSH, said: “We are always eager to involve young people in developments that may interest them, so it was lovely to read an accompanying message from one of our former patients – Kayleigh Grant – describing why she thought it was the perfect choice.

Kayleigh, aged 18, wrote: “I was looking through the list and immediately ‘Crystal’ caught my eye.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kayleigh at the Crystal Building

“I think it sounds like a beautiful name and, also, the microscopic structure of a crystal is made from groups of ions/atoms/molecules - which could represent the ideation that any mental health condition doesn't have a ‘quick fix cure’, but that it takes more than one thing to help treat someone. A mental health condition involves multiple different people to help provide support in order to give the patient the best treatment possible.”

The CAMHS team moved from their former base at East Laith Gate House to the Crystal Building, which is close to Tickhill Road Hospital’s Weston Road entrance.

There are plans to involve local young people in making the new base easy to spot by adding some artwork to the fencing outside the building, following a suggestion from a service user.

The CAMHS telephone number is 01302 796191.