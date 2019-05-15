Children in Need aid children in need with support for Doncaster’s youngsters

Services to support disadvantaged children and young people in Doncaster have been given a boost thanks to a generous Children in Need grant.

BBC Children in Need has announced that it has awarded a new grant of £30,000 to a local project run by Doncaster Foster Carers Association.

The new funding will enable projects to provide services to young people in the area and means that the charity now has more than £521,000 invested locally. This is the second funding allocation of the year, with additional funding to be allocated to projects across the UK throughout 2019.

Doncaster Foster Carers Association has been awarded the grant, over three years, to deliver a programme of fun activities and trips for young people who are living in care in Doncaster. The project will enable the young people to enjoy experiences that they may not normally get the opportunity to take part in. The young people will be able to make new friends, improve their life skills and develop their confidence and self-esteem.

Secretary at Doncaster Foster Carers Association, Tracey Sinnott, said: “We’re very pleased to have been awarded with this grant. Over the next three years we’ll be able to deliver a fun programme of activities for young people who are in care, which is so important for the young people we work with.”

Speaking of the new grants, regional head of the North at BBC Children in Need, Elizabeth Myers, said: “It’s always a real privilege to award new grants to projects like Doncaster Foster Carers Association, which demonstrate how our small grants programme makes a positive difference to children and young people’s lives.” Across Doncaster, BBC CIN is currently funding ten projects to a value of £521,161.