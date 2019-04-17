Charity trek for Next Furniture team to Doncaster Royal Infirmary to raise funds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital charity

It was best feet forward as a big hearted team of fundraisers walked from Sheffield to Doncaster Royal Infirmary in aid of the Children’s Hospital Charity in the Steel City.

David Gelder put on his walking boots and joined 26 other work colleagues at next furniture manufacturing for the fundraising trek.

In total the team covered around 22 miles from Sheffield children’s hospital to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

A tired David praised his colleagues and all those who had contributed and said: “It was hard for us all, but it was goddam rewarding at the same time because the generosity of the public was amazing.”

He added: “I might have annoyed a few folks in their cars while they were in a rush to get where they were going. I stopped the traffic and buses on the busy roads trying to get any change people could donate.

“I was nearly knocked over a few times but it was worth it for this charity.”

After completing the 22 mile mammoth trek from hospital to hospital the tired team finished their journey across the road from DRI at the Cumberland pub to down a well earned pint.

Next Furniture manager, Simon Boyes, who also did the walk in aid of his son, said: “My boy was very poorly when he was two years-old and, after being passed from pillar to post at Doncaster, they finally referred us to the neuro surgeons, who diagnosed him with Hydrocephalus. He immediately had to start treatment and had to have a brain shunt fitted. Since then he has had 21 brain operations. We can’t thank the staff on ward five enough as they are all amazing.” The donation page is uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=Notfastjustfurious5&isTeam=true Just Giving site.