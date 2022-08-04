A4, a ward which specialises in elderly care and general medicine at Bassetlaw Hospital, generally hosts inpatients which stay within the service for a number of weeks.

As such, and to prevent things such as deconditioning and other ailments that can accompany longer periods of convalescence, colleagues often organise activities and other events to keep patients engaged during their stay, on their feet wherever possible and appropriate and also socialising with one another.

The Disco Night Party took place on 23 July at the British Legion in Langold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disco time

In total, the event managed to rise £1,220 on the night, with this figure rising to an incredible £4,470 with the addition of ticket and raffle sales, amongst other donations. The money raised will be invested directly back into patient care and treatment.

Speaking in a joint statement, co-organisers Dawn Clare, Activities Coordinator, and Michelle Hanby, Ward Sister, said: “We want to thank everybody who came to our charity disco night and made it such a fabulous occasion.

"We had modest expectations for the amount we would raise, and, with the kind donations we have received, we have far surpassed this – the money that has been donated will make such a huge difference to those within our care, so thank you once again.

Smiles all round

“It is crucial that we keep our patients engaged and active during their time on the ward.

“Nobody wants to spend time in hospital and, particularly for the elderly, it can be very easy for individuals to remain in bed, which can have a negative effect on mobility which can in turn lead to a fall and other harm.

"As such, we do our very best to organise events to ensure that we make the very best of our patients’ time in hospital, ensuring that it is a good experience.

“Of course, none of this comes without a cost, and the funds we have raised, which we will access via our Trust charity, will help us to organise further activities, as well as make other environmental improvements for the benefit of our patients.”

Oooh - what's in the box?

Most recently, the Ward A4 team have worked with the Bassetlaw League of Friends and other local businesses and enterprises to renovate its garden area which is used by patients and staff alike.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), said: “On behalf of everyone at the Trust I want to thank Dawn and Michelle for their efforts in organising what sounds like a wonderful night. I also want to share my gratitude with all those who supported this event, and donated money to such a worthy cause. With increases to the cost of living and general challenges we are currently experiencing, donations such as the one raised by this disco really underline the kindness and generosity of our local communities.

"The money will be spent to further improve our services and to ensure our patients have the very best hospital experience.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.