Charity challengers take fundraising to new heights

A team of five charity challengers are set to push themselves to the limits on one of the UK’s toughest 24-hour adventures in the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be taking on the Lake District 24 Peaks Charity Challenge on Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 June to raise funds for Your Hearts and Minds, the charity for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust. It will see them trekking for 12 hours each day, covering around 30 miles, conquering 24 summits with a total ascent of 12,500 feet across difficult terrain.

Your Hearts and Minds Fundraising Co-ordinator Neil Firbank, who is taking part in the challenge said: “I’ve done the National Three Peaks before, and had a few practice walks, but this is on a whole different level and doing it against the clock makes it even tougher.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil is joined by son Joe, along with Peter Tidswell, Jamie Hughes and Ricco Fletcher. They will be under the expert guidance of professional mountain training instructors Lakeland Ascents.

Neil Firbank (right) is pictured with Peter Tidswell on a practice walk in May.

They will be starting from Old Dungeon Ghyll, Langdale and tackling10 summits on day one and will take on the next 14 peaks on day two, rounding off their epic adventure at Glendridding.

Neil added: “Working for Your Hearts and Minds Charity means I get to see first hand how our funding supports patients, families and our local community and so it will be a privilege to be taking part with my fellow challengers.”

Anyone wanting to find out more about the charity should visit https://yourheartsandminds.org.uk/ There are also links on the website to follow the charity’s social media.

Anyone wanting to donate should visit https://yourheartsandminds.org.uk/donate/