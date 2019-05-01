Charity boost from Lions for Lindsey Lodge Hospice patients

It was a roar of approval when big hearted Lions gave Lindsey Lodge Hospice a £1,000 boost to help dementia patients.

The generous £1,000 donation from Winterton and District Lions Club will help Lindsey Lodge Hospice make its accommodation more dementia friendly.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice senior inpatient nurse, Karen Andrew, said: “We are extremely grateful to Winterton and District Lions for this very generous donation, which we will use to purchase products such as clocks, crockery and memorabilia to make our patient accommodation more dementia friendly for our patients and their families.

She added: “Most people are unaware that we provide care for patients with dementia, and as a Hospice, we are very committed to being a dementia friendly organisation.

“I along with our Clinical Trainer Sally Watson, are Dementia Friends Champions, and we’ve already trained over 100 of our staff and volunteers, as well as a number of community groups, to become Dementia Friends by giving them information about the personal impact of dementia, and what they can do to help, so they can make a positive difference to people living with dementia in the Hospice and their community.”

Winterton and District Lions Club covers all 13 villages in and around the town of Winterton and has 32 members. All of the money raised from its fundraising activities goes to local charities and deserving causes.

President Pauline Hollingworth said: “As President of the Club, I am able to propose charities to receive two gifts of £1,000 of my choice, which are approved by the Club.

“I am already a great supporter of the wonderful work of Lindsey Lodge, but when Karen told me about their efforts to become dementia friendly to care for patients and families with dementia, I decided to offer them the support of one of my President’s gifts, which was supported by the Club.”

The cheque for £1,000, along with a ‘fidget muff’ to support patients made by Lion Jane Wain was handed over to Lindsey Lodge by President Pauline Hollingworth and representatives of the Club, when they visited the Burringham Road Hospice to hear how their money was being spent.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice provides care to people with any progressive life-limiting illness and relies on fundraising and donations to raise more than 80 percent of the £3.5 million it needs each year to continue to deliver its care in North Lincolnshire.

For more about Lindsey Lodge Hospice visit www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk or email llh.enquires@nhs.net for more about Dementia Friends Training.