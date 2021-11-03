Charity 1970s disco raises £2,547 for Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Paula Emery, Respiratory Medicine Clinical Admin Secretary, at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), organised a charity 1970s disco at Parklands Sport and Social Club on 9 October, raising a total of £2,547 for the hospital’s Chatsfield Suite.

Paula’s husband David Emery, was diagnosed with cancer during the lockdown period and was treated by members of staff in the Chatsfield Suite.

Paula wanted to say thank you for the care that her husband experienced by raising some money for the team.

Groovy boppers dress up in style at the 70s disco.

The Chatsfield Suite is based at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and provides chemotherapy services for day-case haematology and solid tumour malignancies.

The money raised will be going towards the renovation of the garden area to the rear of the service, so that patients can have a relaxing and tranquil space to enjoy whilst having treatment.

Hopefully, patients will also be able to enjoy the garden with their families when COVID-19 restrictions allow them to do so and visiting less proscriptive.

On setting up the disco, Paula said: “A friend of mine was very upset last Christmas as he had just lost his wife.

"I was trying to cheer him up, telling him that I would throw a party when everything has reopened after lockdown, and it will be like the old days.

"Then in March, my husband became ill and was diagnosed with inoperable cancer, so I said why don’t we make this party a fundraising event, with any ticket sales or money raised going to Chatsfield Suite.”

The night itself was an overwhelming success, with over 300 people turning up to the charity event to dance to songs from the 1970s, many of whom were in fancy dress outfits.

Paula herself went dressed in an outfit similar to that worn by members of ABBA, with other attendees donning the fashions of the time, ranging from glam rock to Saturday Night Fever and everything in between.

There was also a raffle taking place, where attendees could win a variety of donated prizes such as drinks, handbags and vouchers.

It was such a success that plans are already in place for the next themed party. Paula said: “People can still donate now, because we are going to do another event, maybe some time in February. We are putting all the feelers out for what era people want next time, and the current front runners are Motown and 1980s.”

Lara Cunnane-Reay, The Chemotherapy Unit Ward Manager at the Chatsfield Suite, passed one her thanks to Paula and everyone who donated. She said: “On behalf of the team, I cannot thank Paula enough for organising the 70’s charity disco and donating all monies raised to the Chatsfield Suite. I was blown away by the amount donated and have been told by many what a fabulous event it was.

“The continued support shown to us from our local community continuously amazes me.