Celebration to mark achievements of Doncaster people in recovery from a drug or alcohol addiction

An annual celebration event to mark the achievements of people in recovery from a drug or alcohol addiction is taking place on Saturday 13 September as part of national Recovery Month.

The Recovery Games, now into its 12th year brings together people, families and communities to celebrate the success and strength of those who are beating addiction, while raising awareness that recovery is possible with the right support.

Taking place at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, Old Thorne Road, Doncaster, DN7 6EQ, the Recovery Games is open to the public from 10am to 5pm.

This free event includes lots of family fun activities including circus skills, children’s inflatable play park and treasure hunt. Star Wars cosplay troupe Mos Eisley Misfits will be mixing with the crowds. Live music performed by DJ Slipmatt, and dance vocalist Karen Parry.

There will be plenty of live action to entertain visitors by supporting the teams competing in giant inflatable obstacle courses on land and in the water. There are also Recovery Games challenges and the exciting colour festival to take part in.

Event organiser Neil Firbank from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The Recovery Games is very much a family fun day. We know the impact that addiction has on families and communities. These games give us all a chance to celebrate that there is a way out of addiction and that recovery is possible with the right support in place.”

Tim Young, Chief Executive of the Alcohol and Drug Service, said: “The Recovery Games is a reminder of the impact of positive change on real people. Not just those who used substances themselves but, on their family, and friends. It is a demonstration of, if given a chance, just how much positive energy this group can bring to communities.”

The Recovery Games is held by Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, a partnership between Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust and registered charity The Alcohol and Drug Service. Together they provide treatment and detox rehabilitation for people experiencing drug and alcohol addiction.

If you or someone you know is experiencing drug or alcohol issues, please visit Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s website and search for drug and alcohol services or ring 03000 213900.