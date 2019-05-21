Celebrating nurses and midwives in Doncaster

A hospital trust has marked International Nurses Day and International Day of the Midwife in a duel celebration over the last two weeks.

To mark the events, senior members of staff at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) recorded special messages for the nursing and midwifery teams, thanking them for the outstanding contributions they make to healthcare every day.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at the Trust and a registered nurse of over 30 years’ experience, said: “International Nurses Day and International Day of the Midwife are both important days in the Trust’s calendar. Whilst we appreciate everything our nurses and midwives do for our patients every day, it’s a chance for us to go all-out and share how proud we are of them, and all of our staff. ”

As well video messages, the senior nursing and midwifery teams at the Trust were out and about on the wards, personally thanking their nurses and midwives and staff who support them. Further marking the occasion, colleagues took to sharing photographs of themselves as student nurses and midwives, or class photographs on the day they qualified as healthcare professionals, from throughout the last few decades.

Richard said: “The photographs our teams have shared over the last few weeks have been more than just a reminder of how much hospital care has changed over the decades, they are a reminder of the years’ of service our staff have contributed. One thing that remains ever unchanging is their dedication and commitment to our patients which is truly inspirational.”

The Trust’s nursing teams help to care for nearly 30,000 inpatients and over 500,000 outpatients every year. Meanwhile, Midwives at DBTH deliver around 5,000 babies a year.

Cindy Storer, Acting Deputy Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, said: “Our nurses and midwives have an impact on thousands of patients, and their families and we hope you will join us in thanking them for making a difference. People tell us about how their nurse or midwife made them feel, with compassion, warmth, humour. They tell us of feeling more confident because of the nurse and midwife expertise and competence. These are highly skilled, educated professions we are celebrating and valuing.”

The Trust has over 1,800 nurses and midwives and an additional 1,900 staff in supporting roles who help to deliver nursing and midwifery care, making up over half of the workforce.