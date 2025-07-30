Celebrating leadership and innovation in Doncaster with Senior Nursing and Midwifery Colleagues Graduation

A number of senior nurses and midwives from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) have completed a six-month leadership programme designed to support them in leading change, improving patient care, and creating a more inclusive and positive working environment.

The graduation ceremony, which took place earlier this month at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, focused on the value of inclusive, high-quality leadership across all parts of the organisation.

As part of the programme, participants shared improvement projects they had designed and delivered. These projects were the final task of the six-month course and aimed to make a real difference to how care is delivered at DBTH.

Each project followed Quality Improvement methods - a way of working that helps teams find better, safer, and more efficient ways of delivering care. Many also looked at reducing health inequalities, which means making sure that everyone has fair access to the same high standard of care, regardless of their background or personal circumstances.

DBTH Senior Nursing and Midwifery Leadership Programme graduation.

Each project was based on the 'DBTH Way' - a simple set of expectations that remind everyone how to treat each other, work well as a team, and provide patients the best care possible.

Professor Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research at DBTH, said: “The programme forms part of a wider commitment by DBTH - it aligns with the Trust’s recently refreshed strategy, Healthier Together: Delivering Exceptional Care for All and one of our four Strategic Ambitions: To become a leading centre for research and education.

“We aim to enhance patient care through providing our colleagues with opportunities to receive high quality mentoring and support through initiatives like the Senior Leadership Programme. This six-month course has offered senior clinicians access to professional guidance that not only allows them to grow in their careers but also to make crucial improvements to working practices.”

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, said: “Congratulations to all the graduates on their remarkable achievements. We look forward to seeing the continued positive impact of their leadership and projects for the benefit of patients and our communities.”

Further cohorts of the Senior Nursing and Midwifery Leadership Programme are planned, continuing the Trust’s commitment to growing strong and effective leaders.

The Trust also offers a broad range of leadership and development opportunities, including coaching, group learning sessions, and support to build positive and collaborative teams which exhibit the DBTH Way.

Research and improvement tools are also available, such as the Chief Nurse Research Internship and Team Engagement and Development (TED) - a practical toolkit that helps teams identify what’s working well and what could be better.

To learn more about research and innovation at DBTH, visit: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/research-and-innovation/