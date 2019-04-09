Celebrating 26th anniversary milestone at Stainforth care home

A care home in Stainforth that has become a major part of the community has celebrated its 26th anniversary.

Dr Anderson Lodge is a 60 bedded home in the heart of the town. The care home has always been part of the community and regularly welcomes local school children and the area’s churches as guests.

It prides itself on never being part of a large company and its very family orientated care ethic, with a very low turnover of staff and most of its employees recruited from neighbouring villages.

Home manager, Sara Wilson, said: “The interesting fact about Dr Anderson Lodge is that both myself and deputy manager, Samantha Brownsword, have been at the care home since the day it opened.

“We have been part of the home over the decades and have seen the care industry grow and change with the times. As far as we are aware we are the only care home in Doncaster to have had these consistent roles, which is quite an achievement in itself.”

She said many of the staff had been part of the Dr Anderson Lodge care home for more than 15 years including laundry assistant, Lynda Haslam, who was also part of the staff opening day 26 years ago. Sara said there had been many changes to the care industry over the past 26 years and added: “Staff enjoy their jobs and like to make a difference to their clients. Over the years staff have done many fundraising events including a sponsored parachute jump, sponsored bike rides, staff pantomimes and staff singing events. All this helps towards activities in the home and day trips out.”